Donald Trump has won enough delegates to become the US Republican party's presidential nominee, according to a delegate count on Thursday.

The minimum number of delegates required to clinch the Republican nomination is 1,237. Trump, however, surpasses the minimum by winning the support of 1,238 delegates.

Media reports say Trump has reached 1,238 delegates with the help of previously uncommitted delegates, who now support his candidacy.

With 303 delegates at stake in five state primaries on June 7, Trump will easily pad his total, thereby putting to rest concerns about the possibility of contention at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July.

Speaking at a news conference in Bismarck, North Dakota, Trump thanked the local delegates for their support.

"I was coming out of my building this morning and there was a big news flash that Donald Trump had won the nomination. And I said, ‘What happened.' I thought I had to wait a couple more weeks," Trump said.

"North Dakota, you brought us over the line folks. I will always remember that."