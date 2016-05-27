Refugees who were stranded at the makeshift camp of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border are now looking for other places to find shelter.

After Idomeni was cleared out by the authorities, refugees packed up their belongings and many of them refused to board buses heading to organised camps. Instead, they set out for the fields.

The refugees are committed to staying on their route towards Europe. They fear they may be relocated to new camps where they could once again end up being trapped.

There were some who pitched their tents in a field near the emptied out camp while others found shelter at a gas station in the town of Evzoni.

After Macedonia introduced border controls on its northern border with Greece, refugees were relocated to a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni. For months they lived in squalid conditions.

Authorities made another announcement that the camp would be cleared as refugees have refused to leave the camp for the last few months.

When police and bulldozers started razing the Idomeni camp on Tuesday, many refugees ran away while some of them even looked for smugglers to help them continue on their route.