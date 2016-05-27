WORLD
Brexit will pose 'grave risk' to global growth: G7 leaders
UK exit from the EU would reverse the trend towards greater global trade and investment, and the jobs they create and is a further serious risk to growth said the G7 leaders in a joint declaration.
G7 summit participants in Ise Shima, Japan, May 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 27, 2016

G7 leaders in a joint declaration on Saturday during their 42nd summit in Japan warned that Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) through a referendum next month would pose a grave risk to the global economy.

The warning came in a 32-page statement emphasising issues like geopolitical conflicts, terrorism and the refugee crisis which together make global growth an ‘urgent priority'.

"A UK exit from the EU would reverse the trend towards greater global trade and investment, and the jobs they create and is a further serious risk to growth," the statement read.

Brexit (an acronym for Britain's exit from EU) was not a part of Summit's sessions but was added later as Britain's referendum on whether or not UK will remain part of the EU is approaching.

"It was no subject here. But there was the signal that all who sat here want Britain to stay part of the EU," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had earlier stated that there were no economic positives to Britain quitting the EU.

Surveys have shown mixed results on which way the vote might go, with telephone polls suggesting "In" is comfortably ahead while online polls suggest a tight race that "Out" could win.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
