US President Barack Obama on Friday visited Hiroshima memorial to honour those who lost their lives in the world's very first nuclear bombing by the United States in 1945 during World War II.

Looking somber, Obama accompanied by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared at the Hiroshima memorial and laid a floral wreath at the cenotaph.

Speaking on the occasion, Barack Obama paid tribute to the victims of the world's first nuclear attack during a historic visit to Hiroshima.

"71 years ago, death fell from the sky and the world was changed," the president said. The bombing "demonstrated that mankind possessed the means to destroy itself," said Obama, who today became the very first serving US president to have visited the Hiroshima memorial site seven decades after its bombing.

"Why did we come to this place, to Hiroshima? We come to ponder a terrible force unleashed in the not so distant past. We come to mourn the dead," he said.

"Their souls speak to us, they ask us to look inward, take stock of who we are," he said.

Barack Obama said: "Technological progress without equivalent progress in human institutions can doom us. The scientific revolution that led to the splitting of the atom requires a moral revolution as well."

"This is why we come to this place, we stand here, in the middle of this city and force ourselves to imagine the moment the bomb fell. We force ourselves to feel the dread of children confused by what they see. We listen to a silent cry."

Obama greeted ageing survivors of US nuclear attacks, embracing one elderly man who appeared overcome with emotion.

Obama did not issue any apology, as he had earlier said he would not. But, he said that he would honour all those who lost their lives in World War II.