The stage is set for the marriage of two of the biggest names in football: Jose Mourinho, the manager who collects trophies wherever he goes, and Manchester United, England's most successful club and a global giant.

Mourinho joined the Red Devils on a three-year contract with an option to stay on until 2020 and will reportedly be earning a salary worth more than $20 million a year.

The Portuguese 'supercoach' was announced on Friday after a legal hiccup with his name and image rights tied to his former club Chelsea.

For many Chelsea fans, Mourinho is 'forever their man', but according to the 53-year-old's own admission, 'it was time to write another story'.

Mourinho, sacked by Chelsea in December, had been widely expected to succeed Van Gaal. His agent Jorge Mendes met with Manchester United officials on Tuesday to discuss personal terms.

Mourinho said, "To become Manchester United manager is a special honour in the game. It is a club known and admired throughout the world. There is a mystique and a romance about it which no other club can match.

"I have always felt an affinity with Old Trafford; it has hosted some important memories for me in my career and I have always enjoyed a rapport with the United fans. I'm looking forward to being their manager and enjoying their magnificent support in the coming years."

In two spells at Chelsea, the Portuguese won the Premier League three times, including their first league title in 50 years, and both the FA Cup and League Cup.

He also won league championships in his first seasons at Porto and Inter Milan before helping Real Madrid to their first La Liga crown in four years.