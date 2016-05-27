The World Health Organization (WHO) has said postponing the upcoming Olympic Games in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro would "not significantly alter" the effect of the virus.

The WHO statement came after a letter by top international health experts and scientists called for the postponement or change of venue for the event to avoid further spread of the Zika virus. The Olympic Games are scheduled from August 5 to August 21 of this year.

The letter, which has 150 signatures from doctors, scientists and bioethicists, says, "WHO must revisit the question of Zika and postponing and/or moving the Games."

"We recommend that WHO convene an independent group to advise it and the IOC [International Olympic Committee] in a transparent, evidence-based process in which science, public health, and the spirit of sport come first."

The Zika virus began spreading in Brazil during 2015.

It has been linked to more than 1,400 confirmed cases of microcephaly, a rare birth defect that causes babies to be born with abnormally small heads and developmental problems.

Experts say it may also cause Guillain-Barre, a rare and sometimes fatal neurological syndrome in adults.

The mosquito-borne disease was declared an international public health emergency by WHO in February.

It has already spread to almost 60 countries, predominantly in Central and Latin America.