In recent years, movies like World War Z and 28 Days Later have captivated our imagination with apocalyptic scenarios where mutating infections turn people into flesh-eating zombies.

Add to that the memory of the SARS virus, which spread in the early 2000s, and the Zika virus that has become a global concern and the threat actually starts to sound real.

But according to a broad consensus among health experts, the biggest worry for the world right now is the increasing number of infections, which have started to resist antibiotics of last resort.

Last week a report emerged about a woman in the US who was found to be carrying a bacteria, which is resistant to colistin, an antibiotic reserved to fight ‘nightmare bacteria.'

The 49-year-old woman from Pennsylvania visited a clinic in April with the complaint of a common urinary tract infection. But the tests showed that her infection had traces of a gene called mcr-1.

The mcr-1 was first found in China last year in people and pigs.

It is being classified as the first case of its kind, raising alarm bells that easily treatable infections could become a serious problem.

"We risk being in a post-antibiotic world," said Thomas Frieden, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, referring to the Pennsylvania woman who had not travelled within the prior five months.