Turkey has prioritised relations with African nations over the last 10 years and attaches great importance to their economic growth, said Deputy Foreign Minister Naci Koru on Saturday.

"Ankara now has 39 resident embassies in African countries, up from 12 just seven years ago," the Deputy Foreign Minister said while addressing the UN's Midterm Review Conference focusing on the Istanbul Program of Action for Least-Developed Countries (LDCs) in Antalya.

He said the challenges confronted by such African and Arab countries are of a global nature and, therefore, ‘require global responses'.

Naci Koru said that supporting African and Arab LDCs' development endeavours was not just a question of moral solidarity but was ‘essential for the sustainable growth of the world economy and global stability'.

He said the number of African resident embassies in Ankara has reached 32, up from 10 only five years ago.

Koru said that direct flights between Turkey and African countries, as well as a growing number of students, businesspeople and tourists traveling both ways, have intensified the "people-to-people contact" between the two locations.

"As a result of this process, Turkey's bilateral trade volume with Africa reached $17.5 billion in 2015," Koru said.