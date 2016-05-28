WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan slams US for its ''support'' of PYD
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slams US for its 'support' of PYD and YPG groups, which are listed as terrorist organisations by Turkey, US and European Union.
Erdogan slams US for its ''support'' of PYD
Turkish president speaks out after row over US troops pictured wearing YPG insignia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2016

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the US on Saturday for its "support" of PKK terrorist group's Syrian wings, PYD and YPG.

"I condemn US support for PYD and YPG. This is not the promise that was given to us," Erdogan said during an opening ceremony for a new terminal at Diyarbakir Airport in eastern Turkey.

Erdogan said: "I believe that the politics must be done honestly. Thus, the friends who believe in us and the ones who stand with us in NATO should not and cannot send its own soldiers to Syria with YPG patches.''

He said, "The ones who say: 'We will continue to support the YPG, it is not the PKK',... you are on the wrong side".

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

Recommended

While Turkey views the PYD and YPG as terrorist groups, Washington continues to support the YPG as an "effective partner" in the fight against DAESH.

His comdemnation came after Turkey expressed outrage at pictures showing members of US special forces in Syria wearing YPG insignia and patches.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the incident "unacceptable" while accusing the US of "applying double standards" and "being two-faced."

Since July 2015, nearly 500 members of security forces, including troops, police officers and village guards have been martyred by the PKK.

Nearly 5,000 PKK terrorists have been killed in operations across Turkey and northern Iraq.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad