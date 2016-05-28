Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the US on Saturday for its "support" of PKK terrorist group's Syrian wings, PYD and YPG.

"I condemn US support for PYD and YPG. This is not the promise that was given to us," Erdogan said during an opening ceremony for a new terminal at Diyarbakir Airport in eastern Turkey.

Erdogan said: "I believe that the politics must be done honestly. Thus, the friends who believe in us and the ones who stand with us in NATO should not and cannot send its own soldiers to Syria with YPG patches.''

He said, "The ones who say: 'We will continue to support the YPG, it is not the PKK',... you are on the wrong side".

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.