The split between Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is becoming increasingly dramatic after the divorce filing by the latter a few days ago.

Heard, 30, obtained a restraining order from the court on Friday.

She accused her husband Johnny Depp of verbal, emotional and physical abuse in her court filing. Only fifteen months ago the couple had exchanged their wedding vows in a high-profile event.

Her court filing states that Depp, 52, had been abusive throughout their marriage. It also contains pictures of Heard's bruised face.

The actress sported a bruise on her right cheek when she appeared before a Los Angeles Court. Her statement said the couple had an argument on Saturday night which led the angry husband to throw a cell phone at her face and smash other household objects in her apartment.