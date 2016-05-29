Seven protesters were arrested on Saturday as violent clashes broke out between anti-Islam and anti-racism protesters on the streets of Melbourne, Australia.

The anti-racist Moreland's Council held a planned march under the banner of "Moreland says NO to racism" whilst the anti-Islamic United Patriots Front (UPF) organised a "Stop the Far Left" march.

TV footage show protesters with bandanas covering their faces and using flagpoles to hit each other.

Riot police were called in and used pepper spray to disperse the 500 protesters who constantly broke police lines.

Victorian State Police Commander condemned the actions as "cowardly."