People would not want football star Jerome Boateng as their neighbour, Alexander Gauland – vice chair of anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany – said in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Sunday.

Boateng was born in Berlin to a Ghanaian father.

"People find him good as a football player but they don't want a Boateng as their neighbour," Gauland told the Sunday edition of the newspaper.

The chair of Alternative for Germany, Frauke Petry, in comments to be published in Bild on Monday, said: "Mr Gauland cannot remember whether he made these comments.

"I would like to apologise to Mr Boateng anyway for the impression that was created."