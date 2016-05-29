WORLD
4 MIN READ
Venezuelan govt, opposition hold talks to end crisis
Venezuelan Government and opposition hold a secret meeting with foreign mediators to find a way to solve the country's political crisis.
Venezuelan govt, opposition hold talks to end crisis
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2016

The Venezuelan Government and opposition leaders held a secret meeting with a group of mediators in the Dominican Republic on Saturday to find a way out of the political and economic troubles the country is suffering.

Both sides confirmed that former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and former presidents Martin Torrijos of Panama and Leonel Fernandez of the Dominican Republic participated in the talks. Jesus Torrealba, the head of the Democratic Unity Roundtable, the opposition alliance in Venezuela, said that there had been no face-to-face meeting but messages were exchanged between the parties.

"There is no 'opposition-government' meeting in the Dominican Republic. Representatives of the coalition are attending a meeting with [the ex-presidents]," Torrealba tweeted. He also revealed some topics that had been discussed in the dialogues – including the recalling of President Nicolas Maduro, freedom for prisoners, the return of exiles and a solution to the humanitarian crisis.

On the other hand, former presidential candidate and Miranda State Governor Henrique Capriles – who is leading the push to recall President Maduro – said this week that the talks would only allow the government to buy time and the only way to resolve the crisis was through a recall vote.

Recommended

Venezuelans have protested against the government in large numbers and have frequently met with violence in return.

The country is experiencing a severe economic crisis marked by hyperinflation and a shortage of basic items such as food, electricity and medicine. The government has ordered public workers to work only two days a week and cancelled school on Fridays in the last two months as an energy-saving measure.

A drought has reduced water to near-critical levels at Venezuela's main dam, which provides about two-thirds of the nation's energy needs.

Foreign companies have started to curtail their operations in response to the situation in Venezuela. Coca-Cola has announced that it has stopped production in Venezuela due to the scarcity of sugar in the country. Lufthansa has also announced that it has suspended its flights to Venezuela due to inconsistent currency rates making it impossible for it to convert its earnings into dollars.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit