Amiriyat al Fallujah is roughly 30km south of Fallujah, the scene of the most intense fighting between Iraqi forces and DAESH since a full-scale operation began on May 23.

Iraqi forces entered Fallujah, one of the last strongholds of DAESH terrorists in Iraq, on Monday but as the explosions continue to drown out the human voices, harrowing accounts of fleeing residents have finally started to emerge.

For the inhabitants of Fallujah, Amiriyat al Fallujah represents a new beginning even as they remain within an earshot of the gunfire and shelling which only breaks for reloads.

Amiriyat houses one of the many displacement camps which have been set up around Fallujah with the hope that the estimated 50,000 residents trapped inside the city would find immediate relief from the crossfire, provided they manage to make it out.

One that sticks out and perhaps defines the dire situation within Fallujah is of a mother drowning herself and her children because the starving family was 'staring at death', the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) was told.

Navigating through hell

Brutal amputations, executions and IEDs planted by DAESH to prevent residents from escaping have made the roughly 33,000-yard journey hell, people who have been fortunate enough to escape said.

Bodies remain strewn across streets as a reminder to those attempting to leave.

Close to 3,000 residents have managed to flee Fallujah over the past week, NRC, which is tending to the displaced families at the Amiriyat camp, says.

One resident, Ahmad Sabih, who escaped with his family, says people who were not aware of the safe passages out were caught and executed by DAESH.

"You have to try to pick a clear road but those who didn't know their way very well got killed," AFP quoted the 40-year-old father, who reached the camp at 4:00 am, as saying

"I just decided to risk everything. I was either going to save my children or die with my children."

According to NRC's Becky Bakr Abdulla, the residents are either faced with starvation or death at the hands of DAESH if they attempt to flee.

The city is a maze, dotted with IEDs in some parts and manned by DAESH in the other. It is like navigating through hell.

With no food, water, electricity or fuel, there aren't too many options.

One family hid in huge drain pipes for hours and walked barefoot to cross a checkpoint out of the city, where they had to raise white flags to avoid being shot by Iraqi forces.

Food - a distant memory

At the camp, about 200 families have finally found some relief - and some rice.