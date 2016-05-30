Mohammad Alloush, the chief peace negotiator of Syria's opposition, resigned on Sunday over the failure of UN-brokered peace talks to end a civil war that continues to rage for more than half a decade.

In a statement, Alloush said the peace talks failed to bring about a political settlement to the conflict and to address the hardships of civilians living in rebel-controlled neighbourhoods.

The talks also failed to get thousands of detainees released or to steer the war-torn country towards a political transition without Bashar al Assad, said Alloush who is also the representative of the powerful Jaish al Islam faction in the Saudi-based High Negotiations Committee (HNC).

The HNC had suspended its participation in the UN-backed peace talks in April and since then no date has been announced for resumption.

The Saudi-backed HNC has time and again voiced its disappointment over lack of progress of the Geneva Talks.

It has also expressed its dismay over the plight of the civilians who are forced to live in besieged areas.

Alloush termed the peace talks as a ‘waste of time', he said none of the opposition's demands were met.

The country-wide ceasefire between the opposition and Syrian regime that was brought about through US and Russian backing, continues to witness repeated violations.