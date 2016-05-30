More than 20 people were killed and at least 50 were wounded in three bombings, including two suicide attacks, in Baghdad on Monday, said police and medical sources. According to the Guardian, DAESH has claimed responsibility for the suicide attacks.

The attacks came as Iraqi forces and Shiite militias are fighting DAESH in Falluja, their stronghold just west of the capital.

At least 12 people were killed and more than 20 were wounded when a car bomb blew up in the northern district of Shaab district.

Eight were killed and 21 wounded when a suicide bomber detonated a car packed with explosives near a government building and a police station in Tarmiya, a predominantly Sunni suburb north of Baghdad.

Another suicide bomber riding a motorbike set off his explosive belt in Sadr City, a popular Shiite district in Baghdad, killing three and injuring nine.