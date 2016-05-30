High in the mountains of China's Sichuan province lies Atule'er village, where 15 children climb a deadly 800 metre cliff on their way to and from school. The two-hour trip is so gruelling that the children only return home twice a month.

Atule'er village drew international attention after photographer Chen Jie published a series of eye-opening photos of 15 schoolchildren, between the ages of 6 and 15, ascending unsteady vine ladders.

Award winning photographer Chen Jie joined the children on their trek, with camera in tow, to capture the commute up 17 sky ladders along the rocky cliff. He said the terrifying journey was not for the timid. "If you have any kind of accident you will fall straight into the abyss."

The small farming community which produces peppers and walnuts reportedly had insufficient land to build a school on the mountaintop. The perils of the journey have been highlighted by the deaths of several villagers. Many have also been injured on the commute.