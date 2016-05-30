A German Bishop, Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, has called for Islam to be taught in state schools across Germany counter the narratives of terrorist groups.

In an interview with a German newspaper, the Head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Germany, said that Islamic classes could help protect pupils from falling into the hands of some terror groups such as DAESH.

According to the German Interior Ministry, hundreds of Germans have left their country to join DAESH terror group since 2012.

Currently, six German states - North-Rhine Westphalia, Bavaria, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg - offer some type of Islamic classes in its schools.

The Bishop said that all faiths must be compatible with Germany's democratic constitution.

"Tolerance, religious freedom and freedom of conscience must apply to all religions."