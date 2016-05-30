At least four people died in a second roadside bomb attack in southeastern Turkey on Monday. The first attack left two dead and a third injured.

The bomb blast in Silopi in Sirnak Province near the Iraqi border hit a police vehicle. Four civilians were killed and 23 people were injured, including five police officers. Security officials said the bomb had been placed inside a manhole and was detonated as a police vehicle passed overhead. The wounded were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, media accounts stated.

Earlier, in the eastern city of Van, the PKK terrorist organisation remotely detonated a roadside bomb, targeting a passing armoured vehicle. Two police officers were killed and a third was wounded.

According to previous security reports, Silopi, which borders Iraq, is one of the areas where the PKK had a heavy presence before the terror group renewed its attacks against security forces in late July 2015.