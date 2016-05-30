How did the Allied forces decode Adolf Hitler's top-secret messages during World War II?

A piece of that great puzzle was found languishing in a shed in Essex, England, with rubbish strewn all over it.

The teleprinter of the Lorenz cipher, a machine used in World War II to exchange personal messages between Hitler and his generals, was discovered by a volunteer of the National Museum of Computing (NMC) after the highly valuable piece of equipment was put up for sale on eBay by an unsuspecting woman.

"My colleague was scanning eBay, and he saw a photograph of what seemed to be the teleprinter," John Whetter, a volunteer at the museum in Buckinghamshire, south England, told the BBC.

Whetter then travelled to the town of Southend to inspect the machine and determine whether it was a piece of history. There he found the teleprinter on the floor of a shed with "rubbish all over it".

"We said 'Thank you very much, how much was it again?' She said '£9.50', so we said 'Here's a £10 note -- keep the change," he added.

While NMC bought the teleprinter for mere pocket change, even the volunteer wasn't aware of the full scale of his discovery until the Lorenz teleprinter was given a dust down.