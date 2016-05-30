After armed men had killed 11 people in Trujillo, Venezuela Saturday morning, mental health experts stated pervasive violence in the country will be "difficult to reverse."

According to the attorney general's office, the attackers forced the victims out of their houses and into the courtyards where they were killed. The suspects fled the site in cars and on motorbikes.

The victims, including three minors, ranged from 15 to 76 years of age. One of the men killed was 76-year-old Colombian national Alberto Diaz Patino.

No information has been released about the motive behind the murders. Two prosecutors have been assigned to the case.

The South American country is struggling with a severe economic crisis along with unprecedented levels of violence even though it is not in a state of war.