Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and the holiest month for Muslims all around the world. The significance of this month is believed to be the revelation of the Quran, the holy book of Muslims, to Prophet Muhammed by Allah.

Currently, there are approximately 1.6 billion Muslims preparing for Ramadan.

During the month of Ramadan, common questions may arise. Here are a few those questions answered.

When does Ramadan begin?

Ramadan is determined by the sighting of a new moon since it goes by the Islamic lunar calendar, and because of this, it comes 11 days earlier each year, which means it can begin during any season.

Why do Muslims fast during Ramadan?

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam along with, Shahada - the declaration of faith, Salah - prayer, Zakat - giving charity and Hajj - pilgrimage to Mecca, which makes it mandatory.

However, the purpose of the fast is to bring faithful closeness to Allah, purify the mind and soul, practice self-restraint, think of the unfortunate and detach from worldly pleasures, along with focusing on prayer.

How do Muslims fast?

Muslims have to abstain from food and beverage during the fast, amongst smoking, chewing gum and sexual contact during daylight hours. They also have to be cautious of swearing or speaking ill of others, which will result in the fast being inadmissible.

Daylight hours?

Yes, Muslims wake up before dawn and have a meal called Suhoor.

And break their fast at dusk, calling it Iftar.

How long does Ramadan last?

The fast lasts for the duration of the month, between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon.

How many hours a day do Muslims fast for?

The number of hours the fast will last throughout the day will vary for Muslims in different latitudes. This year the fast will be the longest in Denmark and shortest in Argentina.