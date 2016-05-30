POLITICS
Kidnapped Olympiakos striker Alan Pulido rescued
Mexican football player Alan Pulido was 'rescued safe and sound' after being kidnapped in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas.
Mexican football player Alan Pulido was rescued after being kidnapped on May 29, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2016

Mexican football player Alan Pulido, a striker for Greek football team Olympiakos, was rescued on Monday after he was kidnapped near Ciudad Victoria, in Tamaulipas state a day earlier.

A photo on social media showed that the footballer had a bandaged hand.

The 25-year-old Pulido was reportedly leaving a party with his girlfriend in his hometown Ciudad Victoria early on Sunday morning when he was surrounded by trucks and picked up by six masked men.

However, his girlfriend was left behind uninjured in the car park.

Later, officials said they recovered Pulido in a resource operation carried out on Sunday night.

"Soccer player Alan Pulido has been rescued safe and sound," the Tamaulipas government said on its Twitter page.

"The most important thing is that he is here with us," Tamaulipas Governor Egidio Torre Cantu told reporters in footage broadcast on local television, flanked by Pulido.

Following the incident, The Olympiakos team took to Twitter to express its thoughts.

"At this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Alan." the tweet read.

Later, another message was shared on Twitter after Pulido was rescued reading, " Alan is safe and healthy with his family"

Pulido began his career by playing for the Tigres club in the state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

He participated in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil for the Mexican national team and on July 2015 he signed a contract with Olympiakos but made his debut in January this year. The team registered a 6-0 win.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
