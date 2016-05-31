Five Togolese UN peacekeepers were killed and another was seriously injured when unidentified gunmen ambushed them in central Mali on Sunday, according to the UN mission in the country.

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, MINUSMA, said the attack took place near Sevare town.

"[Mr. Ban] observes with sadness that this latest attack on MINUSMA has taken place on the International Day of UN Peacekeepers [May 29], when the men and women serving under the United Nations flag with honor, courage and dedication are to be honored," a UN statement said.

The attacks against Malian and international peacekeepers have intensified this month, especially in the northern region where terrorist groups are said to be active.

Since the beginning of the year, gunmen have attacked MINUSMA over a dozen times, killing at least 23 staff members.