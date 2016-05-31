WORLD
2 MIN READ
5 UN peacekeepers killed in central Mali ambush
Five Tongolese UN peacekeepers were killed in Mali on Monday – the latest casualties of ongoing clashes which have intensified over the past month.
5 UN peacekeepers killed in central Mali ambush
UN Peacekeepers in Mali carry the coffins of nine UN soldiers killed in an earlier attack, during a service on October 7, 2014 in Bamako. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 31, 2016

Five Togolese UN peacekeepers were killed and another was seriously injured when unidentified gunmen ambushed them in central Mali on Sunday, according to the UN mission in the country.

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, MINUSMA, said the attack took place near Sevare town.

"[Mr. Ban] observes with sadness that this latest attack on MINUSMA has taken place on the International Day of UN Peacekeepers [May 29], when the men and women serving under the United Nations flag with honor, courage and dedication are to be honored," a UN statement said.

The attacks against Malian and international peacekeepers have intensified this month, especially in the northern region where terrorist groups are said to be active.

Since the beginning of the year, gunmen have attacked MINUSMA over a dozen times, killing at least 23 staff members.

Recommended

On Friday, five Malian soldiers were killed and four others injured in a mine explosion in Mali's northern Gao region.

On May 18, five Chadian peacekeepers were killed and three others seriously injured in an ambush claimed by Ansar Dine, a group said to be closely affiliated with Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

Violence in Mali began in 2012 when armed groups launched attacks against government forces with the intention of bringing about independence of the Azawad region in the northern part of the country.

Insurgents are still very active in the country despite the presence of UN and French forces.

MINUSMA was deployed in Mali on July 20

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit