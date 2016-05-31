WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian air strikes kill at least 23 people in Syria
Russian air strikes in the Syrian opposition stronghold of Idlib city kill at least 23 people.
Russian air strikes kill at least 23 people in Syria
Idlib, Syria, May 31: A child is seen in the wreckage of the National Hospital (Ibn Sina) after the Russian air strikes targeted Idlib, Syria, on May 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 31, 2016

At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured when three Russian warplanes carried out a total of 17 air strikes on the opposition-held city of Idlib in northwestern Syria, a local civil defence official said.

Abdurrazak Jubeiro told Anadolu Agency that the air strikes had targeted several parts of the city, including the Al-Wataniand Ibn Sina Hospital and a local mosque, late on Monday.

Casualties included women and children, Jubeiro said, adding that civil defence teams had rushed to the area in the wake of the strikes to collect the dead and tend to the injured.

Two different hospitals were hit in the attack, including the Ibn Sina Hospital, which was severely damaged, according to the official.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Russian air strikes in Idlib, accusing Moscow of violating the guiding principles of a cessation-of-hostilities agreement that went into effect in late February.

Recommended

"We expect the international community to fulfill its responsibilities without further delay against these unconscionable crimes committed by the Russian Federation," a ministry statement read.

In a related development on Tuesday, three civilians were killed and more than a dozen injured in Russian air strikes carried out in the opposition-held village of Kafr al-Hamra in Syria's northwestern Aleppo Province, local civil defence officials told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to fearing for their safety.

Russia first began military operations in Syria last September following a formal request by the Assad regime for military assistance against armed opposition groups.

In March of this year, Russia carried out a limited withdrawal of its forces from the war-torn country.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit