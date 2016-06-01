A humanitarian aid convoy entered the rebel-held Syrian town of Daraya on Wednesday, the Red Cross said, in the first such delivery since a regime siege of the town began in 2012.

But the opposition said the delivery was only of medical supplies and British charity Save the Children said it was "shocking and completely unacceptable" that it excluded desperately needed food.

Meanwhile, a UN spokeswoman said parcels of wheat and flour were delivered to the besieged town of Mouadamiya.

Last month, the United Nations warned that if it did not see improvement on aid access to besieged areas by June 1, it would task the World Food Programme with carrying out air drops in Syria.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said both United Nations and Syrian Arab Red Crescent staff were involved in Wednesday's delivery.

Daraya was one of the first towns in Syria to erupt in demonstrations against Bashar al Assad's regime in 2012 and one of the first to be placed under a regime siege in the same year.

An estimated 8,000 people live in the town, which is just a 15-minutes drive southwest of Damascus.

Despite intensifying appeals from its residents, the United Nations and rights groups, the regime had so far repeatedly refused to allow aid into the town.

On May 12, a five-truck aid convoy waiting on Daraya's outskirts was denied permission to enter in a dramatic 11th-hour rejection.

"The last time, people were filling the streets waiting for the aid to come in," activist Shadi Matar told Agence France Presse from inside Daraya.

"This time, there was no one. They were afraid the regime will shell them, and they know the convoy only holds medical aid," he said.