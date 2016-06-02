Africa deserves better, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a visit to East African countries which will come to an end on Friday.

In an opinion piece which he wrote for Al Jazeera, Erdogan said, "Many people in the world associate the African continent with extreme poverty, violent conflict and a general state of hopelessness. The people of Turkey have a different view. We believe Africa deserves better."

Erdogan, who is with Turkish politicians and businessmen on a trip to Kenya, Uganda and Somalia, wrote about Turkey's efforts in African states which he said have much to offer.

In the article, Erdogan lined up three reasons why the continent has potential to turn things around. "First, the continent has a young and vibrant population at a time when Europe and other parts of the world are rapidly ageing." He added that if the world cooperates, African women and youth could play an active role in economic and social life.

"Uganda and Kenya, among others, have not only large oil reserves but also plenty of fertile land and regular rainfall." Erdogan added, "The rest of Africa is no different." Touching on how the exploitation of resources and colonial rule eat into what should belong to local communities, he said, "If the world stops acting out of greed and focuses on helping the African people to help themselves, the continent could become an economic powerhouse."

According to the Turkish president, "The people of Africa have an entrepreneurial spirit" and the spirit "will help build a safer future for the next generation".