German lawmakers passed a symbolic resolution on Thursday which declared the incidents concerning Armenians under the Ottoman Empire in 1915 a "genocide." The motion risks harming relations with Ankara just as Berlin and its European partners need its help in tackling the refugee crisis.

Ankara immediatelyrecalled its ambassador to Germany after the vote, Turkey's semi-official Anadolu Agency reported while Turkey's governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said the vote had "seriously damaged" relations between Ankara and Berlin.

Turkey has consistently rejected that a genocide took place in 1915 during the World War I.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey's ties with Germany will be affected following the German parliament's approval of a resolution terming the 1915 events as "genocide."

Addressing a joint press conference alongside his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday, Erdogan said, "The decision taken in the German parliament will seriously affect our relationship."

The president said once the ambassador returns, "We will sit and discuss these issues, and decide on the future steps that we will take. We will sit and elaborate on this."

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim also condemned the motion as "irrational" and said it will test the friendship between the NATO partners.

"We wish Germany would not allow such an irrational issue," Yildirim told governing party members on Thursday, hours before the vote.

On Wednesday, a day before the vote, he called the resolution "ridiculous." He said at a news conference, "It was an ordinary event that occurred during wartime conditions in 1915."

During the World War I, Armenian separatists allied themselves with the Russians in a bid to establish an independent state in what is today eastern Turkey.