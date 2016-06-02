At least 10 people have been killed in Germany and France, five on Thursday, as torrential rains and floods wreaked havoc in the region over the last few days.

Several people are missing as thousands are being forced to evacuate while numerous people are trapped in their homes or schools.

Rescuers are now using lifeboats down streets which better resemble muddy rivers.

The dead in Germany's Bavarian town of Simbach am Inn include three women from the same family—a mother, grandmother and daughter—who had been trapped in their house.

"The water was so quick that practically no residents had the time to run away," police spokesman Armin Angloher said.

Police said a man's body had also been found in a house in Simbach, while an 80-year-old woman was found dead in Julbach a few kilometres away. Her house had collapsed under the weight of the floodwaters.

The force of the water swept away the entire stock of a sawmill in the Germany's Bavarian town of Simbach am Inn, leaving huge stacks of splintered wood blocking the streets of the devastated town.

On one street, passers-by were greeted by the surreal sight of a car parked vertically against the wall of a house, pushed there by the floodwaters. Many other vehicles lay flipped over in roads blanketed by mud.

Four others are missing, a police spokesperson in Bavaria told AFP. "We fear the worst," he said, adding divers have been sent to search for the victims.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a press conference: "I am crying for the people who have lost their lives in these floods. I am by the side of families who have been plunged into this devastation."

The deaths bring the toll from the floods to nine in Germany, including four others were killed earlier this week in the southern of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

President Francois Hollande declared a state of emergency in the worst affected areas and promised money to help local authorities deal with the flood damage.

An 86-year-old French woman was reported killed in the floods after her body was found in her inundated home south of Paris, but it now appears she died several days ago, police said.

In Paris, officials were putting up emergency flood barriers on Thursday along the swollen river Seine after days of torrential rain, including near the Louvre, home to priceless works of art, whose staff were told the venue was likely to close on Friday.

The move will allow staff to move works at risk of damage, according to the BBC.