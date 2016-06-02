June 2, 2016
The famed Aurora Green diamond sold for a whopping $16.8 million at an auction hosted at Christie's Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels sale on Tuesday.
The sale set two world records:
- The first time a green diamond of its size was sold at an auction.
- It holds the world record price per carat for a green diamond.
At 5.03 carats, the rectangular-cut vivid green diamond had been valued between $16 million to $20 million.
The buyer was one of the world's largest jewellery retailers, Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Jewellery.
Items at the sale included coloured diamonds, coloured gems and jadeite stones.
Sales from the auction's top lots totalled over $85 million.
SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters