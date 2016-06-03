WORLD
2 MIN READ
Intl aid access allowed in 11 Syrian regime held areas
International communities mount pressure on Assad regime to allow international humanitarian aid to start relief efforts in besieged areas.
Intl aid access allowed in 11 Syrian regime held areas
Aid is being distributed to refugees / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2016

The Syrian regime has allowed land access to international humanitarian agencies to carry food and medical supplies to besieged areas. The organisations will be able to start relief efforts in 11 out of 19 blocked areas this month.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) came up with a plan to provide aid to the remaining eight restricted areas through air drop mechanisms, following approval from the regime.

The US and the UK have asked the UN to seriously consider air drops to besieged areas if land access was not given to aid suppliers by the Syrian regime.

The opposition has alleged that approval of aid access to restricted areas by the regime was just to defuse international pressure.

Recommended

The Syrian regime's Mission to the UN issued a statement on Thursday identifying the besieged areas. The areas included Kafr Batna, Saqba, Hammura, Jisrein, Zabadin, East Harasta, Zamalka, Madaya, Foua, Kefraya and Yarmouk.

On Thursday, British UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said, "We call on the [Syrian] regime to provide land access and if they're not going to do that, then to allow air drops to deliver aid to these people."

The International Syria Support Group (ISSG), in its last meeting, set June 1 as the deadline to allow humanitarian aid to restricted areas or those in control of opposition forces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit