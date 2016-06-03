The Syrian regime has allowed land access to international humanitarian agencies to carry food and medical supplies to besieged areas. The organisations will be able to start relief efforts in 11 out of 19 blocked areas this month.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) came up with a plan to provide aid to the remaining eight restricted areas through air drop mechanisms, following approval from the regime.

The US and the UK have asked the UN to seriously consider air drops to besieged areas if land access was not given to aid suppliers by the Syrian regime.

The opposition has alleged that approval of aid access to restricted areas by the regime was just to defuse international pressure.