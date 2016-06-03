Air France's pilot unions have called on members to strike over proposed salary cuts, further escalating the multidimensional crisis in France, just days before the country is due to host the Euro 2016 football tournament.

The strikes are planned to take place on June 11, the second day of the tournament, until June 14, and might be extended if necessary, the unions said in a joint statement.

The football tournament hosted in Paris begins on June 10 and will run until July 10.

Calling the latest move by pilots "irresponsible," the French government urged for an end to the growing wave of mass strikes.

France has been experiencing nationwide strikes in protest against labour law reforms that unions claim will hurt workers, threaten labour rights and jeopardise job security. The government says the reforms aim to fight high unemployment rates.

The strikers have blocked refineries, which has led to fuel shortages, and disrupted train schedules, forcing the country to use its strategic oil reserves for the first time since 2010.