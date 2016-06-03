Persistently heavy rainfall across western and central Europe shows no signs of stopping.

More heavy rain has been forecatsed for this weekend.

The death toll from heavy flooding is currently on 15.

10 people died in Germany, two each in France and Romania and one in Belgium.

In France, rescuers are using lifeboats on streets turned into rivers as they try to rescue those trapped in their homes.

In Paris, over 20,000 people have been evacuated since the weekend while 19,000 homes are without power.

French President Francois Hollande said a state of "natural catastrophe" would be declared when the cabinet meets next Wednesday, a necessary step to trigger compensation payments.

Losses across France could reach more than $680 million according to Bernard Spitz of France's association of insurers.

The French government is also preparing to move its headquarters from the Élysée Palace in Paris to the Château de Vincennes, a former royal castle, which is located east of the capital.

The famed Louvre and Orsay museums have moved scores of artworks and precious artefacts as soldiers evacuated residents trapped in some of the capital's outlying suburbs as the River Seine broke its banks after rising above its highest level in 30 years.

Officials have now erected emergency flood barriers along the Seine.

Parisians were urged to stay away from the Seine, which burst its banks in many places and rose more than six metres above its normal level on Friday.

Authorities say the river could swell to "6.5 metres in a worst-case scenario", which is much higher than the floods of 1982.

The Siene rose to 8.68 metres during devastating floods in 1910.

French Environment Minister Segolene Royal said she feared more bodies could be found as water levels receded in villages in central France, some of which have suffered their worst floods in a century.

Meanwhile, the environment ministry said, "This high level should likely remain relatively stable throughout the weekend before the flooding begins to recede."