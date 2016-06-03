Food crops in southern Africa are becoming more toxic, which can lead to health problems in humans and animals, scientists have warned.

A new report released by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) explains how food crops are generating more chemical compounds, which in the long term, can affect those consuming it.

"Crops are responding to drought conditions and increases in temperature just like humans do when faced with a stressful situation," explained Jacqueline McGlade, chief scientist and director of the Division of Early Warning and Assessment at UNEP

The southern African region is suffering from its worst drought in more than 100 years with crops, animals and humans adversely affected by the abnormally high temperatures caused by the worst reported episodes of El Niño on record.

Prolonged droughts prevent plants from converting nitrates into nutritious amino acids and proteins, causing these nitrates to accumulate in the plants. Too many nitrates in a diet can interfere with the ability of red blood cells to transport oxygen in the body, the report says.