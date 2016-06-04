Spaniard Garbine Muguruza on Saturday defeated Serena Williams to win the French Open women's singles final in Paris.

Muguruza beat Williams 7-5, 6-4.

The American tennis star, who had won the Grand Slam three times before, lost the final for the first time in her career.

The 22-year-old Spaniard dethroned Williams in an 1h:43min and became the first Spanish woman to win the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario in 1998.