Floods in Texas have claimed at least 16 lives, including those of nine soldiers whose vehicle overturned in flood waters on Thursday, following heavy rains over the past week, officials said.

The bodies of five soldiers had been found on Thursday but four had gone missing and were recovered on Friday following a search.

Three soldiers who survived the accident were treated at a hospital and released on Friday, said Major General John Uberti at a press conference.

The soldiers' vehicle flipped when it was passing through a low-water crossing at Fort Hood Army post in Central Texas.

Uberti said the military will release names of the deceased soldiers after their families have been notified.

"This tragedy extends well beyond Fort Hood and the outpouring of support from around the country is sincerely appreciated," he said.