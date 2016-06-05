Serbia's Novak Djokovic beat Britain's Andy Murray 3-6 6-2 6-4 to win his first French Open title on Sunday and become the third man to win all four Grand Slam titles back to back.

The world number one turned the game in his favour after a nervous start and managed to clinch his 12th Grand Slam crown after three previous failures in a Roland Garros final.

With this victory, Djokovic joined the tennis greats by becoming the third player after Don Budge and Rod Laver to win all four major tournaments back to back.

He achieved his career slam with back to back victories at Wimbledon, U.S. Open, Australian Open and now, the French Open.

He also became the eighth man to triumph at all four Grand Slams.