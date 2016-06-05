POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Djokovic serves his way into record books
Novak Djokovic became the third man to win all four Grand Slam titles back to back after his victory at Roland Garros on Sunday.
Djokovic serves his way into record books
Novak Djokovic kisses his first French Open trophy at Roland Garros in Paris, France on June 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 5, 2016

Serbia's Novak Djokovic beat Britain's Andy Murray 3-6 6-2 6-4 to win his first French Open title on Sunday and become the third man to win all four Grand Slam titles back to back.

The world number one turned the game in his favour after a nervous start and managed to clinch his 12th Grand Slam crown after three previous failures in a Roland Garros final.

With this victory, Djokovic joined the tennis greats by becoming the third player after Don Budge and Rod Laver to win all four major tournaments back to back.

He achieved his career slam with back to back victories at Wimbledon, U.S. Open, Australian Open and now, the French Open.

He also became the eighth man to triumph at all four Grand Slams.

Recommended

Djocovic paid tribute to retired Brazilian tennis supremo Gustavo Kuerten also known as Guga, who won the French Open in 1997, 2000, 2001 and was the Tennis Masters Cup champion in 2000.

Djokovic said, "It's a very special moment, the biggest of my career. I felt today something that I never felt before at Roland Garros, I felt the love of the crowd, I drew the heart on the court, like Guga which he gave me permission to do. My heart will always be with you on this court."

British second seed Murray, who was playing his 10th final at a major, congratulated Djokovic and said it was his day.

"Novak, this is his day. What he has achieved in the last 12 months is phenomenal. Winning all four in one year is amazing. This is something that is so rare in tennis. It has not happened in a long time.

"Everyone who was here was lucky to see it. It sucks to lose the match, but I am proud to be part of today."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding