Thirty-two soldiers were killed when Boko Haram stormed a southeastern town in Niger, near Nigerian border, on Friday, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Hundreds of Boko Haram militants attacked Bosso, killing thirty soldiers from Niger and two from Nigeria, in the deadliest Boko Haram attack since April 2015.

Friday's attack targeted a military post and also injured seven others from Niger and eight from Nigeria, several assailants were also killed during the counter-attack by soldiers.

"The counter-offensive conducted early this morning helped to retake control of all the positions in the city of Bosso. The situation is under control," ministry's statement said.

"A sweep is ongoing in the area with the mobilisation of all land and air means."

Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the group killed 35 soldiers and injured nearly 70 people including both civilians and soldiers from Nigeria, said a US-based monitoring service SITE.

"They burned houses, looted food stores and shops, and burned the military post before fleeing with weapons and ammunition," said Adam Boukarna, a deputy in Bosso. The attack forced residents to move to Tomour, about 30 kilometres to the west, he added.