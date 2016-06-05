Brush fires broke out in Calabasas and West Hills, California on Saturday night forcing people to leave their homes as firefighters battle the raging blazes.

Water-dropping helicopters tried to control the fires which already burnt about 500 acres around Calabasas.

At least 3,000 homes have been evacuated, and more than 500 firefighters are currently battling the blazes, officials said.

"This is a fast-moving, dangerous fire," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Dennis Cross told local media. "It's hard for people to see where this fire is because of the dense canopy and the canyons."

Evacuated residents were advised to find shelter at the nearby Agoura High School.