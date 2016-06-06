At least three people lost their lives and 40 others were injured after a passenger train crashed into the back of a freight train in the Belgian municipality of Saint Georges Sur Meuse late on Sunday.

"A train... carrying around 40 passengers crashed into the back of a freight train on the same track," Belgian railways SNCB said in a statement. "The collision derailed two of the six carriages."

The statement added that the crash took place around one hour before midnight on Sunday.