Scientists from the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), in the US, are in the process of researching methods to overcome the worldwide shortage of organ transplants.

Currently they are experimenting with injecting human stem cells into pig embryos and calling them human-pig embryo chimeras.

A genetic chimera is a single organism composed of cells from different zygotes, and can result in male and female organs, two blood types or subtle variations in form.

Chimeric embryo development

Developing chimeric embryos starts in a laboratory under a microscope. The procedure involves two steps.

The first step of the procedure uses CRISPR gene editing, which involves the removal of DNA from a newly fertilised pig embryo with the gene responsible to grow the organ needed in the transplant, (University of California, Davis is using the pancreas in its experiment), creating a genetic void.

Human pluripotent (iPS) stem cells are then injected into the pig embryo. The iPS stem cells come from embryos that are three to five days old and can divide into more stem cells or develop into any type of cell in the body.

Once the stem cells are implanted into the embryo, it's then surgically inserted into the womb of an adult pig.

UC Davis researchers hope the injected stem cells will fill the genetic void in the pig embryo and result in the foetus growing the human organ needed for transplant.

Controversial response

Last year, the National Institute of Health postponed funding on the experiment until it knew more about the implications.

The NIH's main concern is the human cells might shift into the developing pig's brain and result in it having human characteristics.