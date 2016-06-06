Photojournalist David Gilkey and interpreter Zabihullah Tamanna were killed in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province on Sunday, while travelling in an Afghan military convoy, according to NPR.

The region where the attack occurred, Helmand, has witnessed intense fighting between Taliban insurgents and NATO-backed government troops.

The pair were embedded with a convoy of six lightly armored Humvees when their vehicle was struck by an 82mm rocket during a Taliban ambush, Shakil Ahmad Tasal, a spokesmen for the Afghan army told Reuters.

Two other NPR staffers in another vehicle were unharmed.

Zabihullah Tamanna was also a journalist who wrote for Turkey's Anadolu news agency, he leaves behind a wife and three children.

Gilkey was a former White House photographer who was part of the NPR team that won a prestigious George Polk award for an investigation into the US military's failure to treat brain injuries in veterans. The White House Photographers Association named Gilkey Still Photographer of the Year in 2011.

He travelled to deadly conflicts around the world, on assignment for NPR.