Migrant labourers in Qatar are living in labour camps, an April 2015 census showed on Sunday, once again highlighting Qatar's migrant labour issue.

The Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics revealed that 1.4 million people (60 percent) live in what the department officially designates as "labour camps".

The official population was 2.4 million at the time of the survey.

It is unclear why the statistics were only released a year later.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, has condemned Qatar for what it calls "squalid and cramped accommodation" for its migrant workforce.

Last week, 11 people were killed and 12 injured when a fire broke out at a labour camp for workers on a tourism project in the southwest of the country.