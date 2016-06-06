Ukraine's state security service (SBU) said on Monday a French citizen detained in late May on the border with Poland had been planning to attack the Euro 2016 football championships in France.

The 25-year-old man, who is yet to be named, was arrested with an arsenal of weapons and explosives including rocket launchers and Kalashnikov assault rifles in his vehicle, said the SBU.

SBU chief Vasyl Hrytsak said the man had made contact with armed groups in Ukraine with the aim of buying weapons and explosives. In Paris, a French police source said a raid on the suspect's home in France had uncovered ingredients for homemade explosives.

Ukranian authorities said the man was planning to carry out 15 attacks across France targeting bridges, railways, synagogues, mosques, administrating buildings including tax offices and motorways.

"The Frenchman spoke negatively about his government's actions, mass immigration, the spread of Islam and globalisation, and also talked about plans to carry out several terrorist attacks," Hrytsak told journalists.

The SBU said he was arrested on May 21 while trying to cross into Poland near the Ukrainian frontier town of Yagodyn.

A video posted by Ukrainian security forces purportedly shows the man loading a white van with weapons before he was he was arrested.