Millions have grown up listening to one of Led Zeppelin's most famous songs, Stairway to Heaven. It has bridged generations since its release in late 1971 to become, what many say, the greatest rock song of all time. But what if this mesmerising hit is based on theft?

On June 14 Jimmy Page and Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin face a lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging that part of the music in the song was taken from Taurus, an instrumental track from a lesser known band named Spirit, according to The New York Times.

Zeppelin's Page is accused of using the guitar notes from Taurus and never giving any credit to Spirit's guitarist Randy Wolfe. The instrumental beginning of the two tracks is strikingly similar but Taurus came out at least two years before Stairway to Heaven.

There is no dispute over the lyrics, which were penned by Robber Plant.

This is Staiway to Heaven:

And this is Taurus:

The copyright infringement lawsuit was brought by Michael Skidmore, a trustee for the late Wolfe – also known as Randy California – according to Reuters. The case was first filed in 2014.