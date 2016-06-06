Five year old girl Ainsley won hearts everywhere following her decision to attend a dance class at Holly Springs School of Dance in North Carolina, US, dressed up as a hot dog.

While all the girls in her class chose to look like Disney Princesses, little Ainsley broke traditional princess norms with her outfit – a hot dog complete with a line of yellow mustard down the front.

After photos of her wearing the costume went viral, #hotdogprincess became a trending topic on Twitter and Tumblr, turning her into an internet hero.

Social media users young and old alike expressed admiration for the Hot Dog Princess.