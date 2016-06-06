At least two people were killed and 61 others injured after police opened fire to disperse protesters demonstrating against Kenya's election body in the western Kisumu city, witnesses and an opposition official said.

Police fired into the air to break up the protest which was held near the Kisumu office of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday, witnesses say.

Protesters also gathered on the streets of capital Nairobi.

The opposition CORD alliance has been organising protests every Monday since last April.

The CORD accuses the electoral commission of being pro-government and says the commission cannot guarantee democratic elections.

They demand resignation of its members before the presidential election.

However, on Sunday, Nairobi's police chief Japheth Koome warned that police were prepared to use lethal force if it was necessary.

"No demonstration. That's the message. If you have nothing else to do, sleep. It will not be allowed," Koome told the BBC.