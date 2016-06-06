There are roughly 800 million people around the world who are undernourished and 98 percent of them belong to developing countries, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Conflicts, extreme climate and economic factors have all contributed to this figure but what's even more worrying for development organisations is the fact that a significant percentage of food grown for human consumption never makes it to their plates.

One third of all food, by weight, is wasted worldwide as it moves from the production to consumption phase, amounting to global economic losses worth $940 billion annually, FAO estimates.

But a new global standard, the Food Loss and Waste Accounting and Reporting Standard (FLW Standard), has now been devised to measure these huge losses on a micro level and channel more food and resources to regions which need them the most.

"There's simply no reason that so much food should be lost and wasted," says Andrew Steer, president of the World Resources Institute (WRI), which has led work on the standard.

"Now we have a powerful new tool that will help governments and businesses save money, protect resources, and ensure more people get the food they need."

The standard is the first set of international definitions and reporting requirements for businesses, governments and other organisations to measure and manage food loss and waste, with the aim of reducing it, its creators say.

The "Food Loss and Waste Accounting and Reporting Standard" has been developed jointly by WRI, FAO, Consumer Goods Forum, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

There's already some positive feedback trickling in.

Putting the 'standard' to test

Nestle has adopted a very hands-on approach in Pakistan, where it procures milk from over 100,000 farmers.

Refrigerated tanks in villages and a cooling system used during the transportation process are requirements that each farmer must make use of to ensure requirements are being met.