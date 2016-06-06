Kazakhstan remains on high alert a day after authorities said "militant groups" killed six people at a military base and two gun stores in the northwestern city of Aktobe.

As per local media reports, firearms stores were closed down and security guards were stationed near the stores in Aktobe and several major cities, including Almaty, Aqtau, and the capital Astana.

Four of the attackers were arrested and some fled the scene during the anti-terrorism operation, the interior ministry said.

A statement issued by the interior ministry read, "The situation in Aktobe is stable, businesses and public transport are functioning normally." Aktobe is one of three oil cities in the west of Kazakhstan, along with Aktau and Atyrau.

However authorities did not disclose the specific identity of any group and the motive behind the attacks. A group of militants hijacked a bus and used it to ram the gate at the national guard base where they started indiscriminately shooting leaving three servicemen dead.

Internet connections in the city were suspended shortly after the unrest broke out fueling online speculation of a military coup against President Nursultan Nazarbayeve, as per the reports of local media.