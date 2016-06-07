Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air stikes thought to be carried out by Syrian and Russian forces killed at least 17 people, including 8 children in a market in the Syrian city of Ashara, near the southeast provincial capital Deir al-Zor city on Monday.

According to the British-based human rights organisation, it is feared the death toll will rise because of the high number of serious injuries.

The Syrian regime, which has been supported by Russia in aerial strikes across the country since September 2015, began attacking DAESH last week.

But the Russian Defence Ministry has denied its warplanes carried out air strikes on the market place.

Many civilians who are unable to move in and out of DAESH-held areas face the risk of being killed by constant air strikes.

UN says such offensives are successful in making gains on DAESH. They also put millions of people at risk of displacement.